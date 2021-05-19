xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2021 12:00 PM

Rays (24-19) vs. Orioles (17-24)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.20 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP John Means (4-0, 1.21 ERA)

Pregame reading:

