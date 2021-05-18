xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchup, roster move and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
May 18, 2021 3:51 PM

Rays (23-19) vs. Orioles (17-23)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Rays RHP Luis Patiño (1-1, 1.54 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-3, 4.81 ERA)

Roster move: The Orioles selected the contract of INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson from Triple-A Norfolk and designed INF Rio Ruiz for assignment. Wilkerson will wear No. 12.

ORIOLES LINEUP

Cedric Mullins (L) CF

Austin Hays (R) LF

Trey Mancini (R) 1B

DJ Stewart (L) RF

Maikel Franco (R) 3B

Freddy Galvis (S) SS

Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH

Chance Sisco (L) C

Stevie Wilkerson (S) 2B

RAYS LINEUP

Randy Arozarena (R) RF

Austin Meadows (L) LF

Ji-Man Choi (L) DH

Brandon Lowe (L) 2B

Yandy Diaz (R) 1B

Joey Wendle (L) 3B

Mike Zunino (R) C

Brett Phillips (L) CF

Willy Adames (R) SS

