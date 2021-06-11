xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, roster move and how to watch Friday’s game at Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 11, 2021 12:00 PM

Rays (39-24) vs. Orioles (22-39)

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough (3-3, 3.95 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

[More from sports] One year after shortened MLB draft, 2020 Orioles picks joining 2019 class in making strong impression

Roster move: The Orioles optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. The team could use his spot to activate Austin Hays (hamstring) off the injured list.

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

RAYS LINEUP

TBA

