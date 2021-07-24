xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, roster move and how to watch Saturday’s game against the Nationals

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 24, 2021 11:00 AM

NATIONALS (45-51) vs. ORIOLES (32-64)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 6:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Nationals RHP Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.83 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (4-10, 7.13 ERA)

Roster move: Orioles rookie right-hander Tyler Wells was placed on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s game, retroactive to July 20, with right wrist tendinitis.

NATIONALS LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

Pregame reading

