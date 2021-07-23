xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Friday’s game against the Nationals

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 23, 2021 12:00 PM

NATIONALS (45-50) vs. ORIOLES (31-64)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (6-8, 5.66 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.04 ERA)

NATIONALS LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

