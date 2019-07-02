Orioles on deck: Lineups, roster moves and how to watch Tuesday's game at Rays

Orioles (24-60) vs. Rays (49-36)

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Asher Wojciechowski (4-3, 6.50 ERA in 2017) vs. Rays RHP Charlie Morton (8-2, 2.43 ERA)

Pregame roster moves: On Tuesday, the Orioles reinstated right-hander Josh Lucas (right shoulder strain) from the 10-day injured list, optioned right-hander Tom Eshelman to Triple-A Norfolk, selected the contract of right-hander Asher Wojciechowski (WOE-juh-HOW-ski) from Triple-A Norfolk (he will wear No. 29) and designated right-hander Matt Wotherspoon for assignment.

Orioles lineup

Jonathan Villar (S) SS

Dwight Smith Jr (L) LF

Trey Mancini (R) DH

Chance Sisco (L) C

Anthony Santander (S) RF

Rio Ruiz (L) 3B

Hanser Alberto (R) 2B

Chris Davis (L) 1B

Stevie Wilkerson (S) CF

Rays lineup

Austin Meadows (L) DH

Brandon Lowe (L) 2B

Tommy Pham (R) LF

Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B

Avisaíl García (R) RF

Kevin Kiermaier (L) CF

Willy Adames (R) SS

Joey Wendle (L) 3B

Mike Zunino (R) C