xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Monday’s game against the Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 19, 2021 12:00 PM

RAYS (55-38) vs. ORIOLES (30-62)

Where: Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay, Florida

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough (6-3, 4.30 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.74 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

RAYS LINEUP

[More from sports] Orioles reset: Breaking down the O’s most likely trade candidates ahead of next week’s deadline

TBD

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBD

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement

Pregame reading:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement