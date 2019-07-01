Orioles on deck: Roster moves, pitching matchup and how to watch Monday's game at Rays

Orioles (24-59) vs. Rays (48-36)

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles TBA vs. Rays RHP Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.76 ERA)

Roster moves: The Orioles announced Monday afternoon several roster moves. The team selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Tom Eshelman, who will wear No. 32, from Triple-A Norfolk. His first appearance will be his Major League debut. In addition, the Orioles moved pitcher Josh Rogers to the 60-day injured list for a left elbow sprain. And the Orioles acquired right-handed pitcher Asher Wojciechowski from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash considerations. Wojciechowski has been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.