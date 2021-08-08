xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, roster moves and how to watch Sunday’s game against the Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 08, 2021 9:30 AM

Rays (67-44) vs. Orioles (38-71)

Where: Orioles Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Rays RHP Michael Wacha (2-3, 5.26 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge López (3-12, 5.91 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

RAYS LINEUP

[More from sports] Darren Sanders, Ravens’ security director and former Baltimore Police detective, dies

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement