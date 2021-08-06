xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, roster moves and how to watch Friday’s game against the Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 06, 2021 12:00 PM

RAYS (65-44) vs. ORIOLES (38-69)

Where: Orioles Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.58 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP John Means (5-3, 2.84 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Roster moves: The Orioles claimed infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo from the San Diego Padres and designated infielder Pat Valaika for assignment on Thursday. Mateo, 26, a former top 100 prospect according to Baseball America, has a .195 batting average and two home runs in 121 major league plate appearances with the Padres.

RAYS LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement