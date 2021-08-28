xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Saturday’s game vs. Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 28, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (40-87) vs. Rays (80-48)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP John Means (5-6, 3.50 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.88 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

RAYS LINEUP

TBA

