xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Thursday’s game against the Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 19, 2021 10:00 AM

Orioles (38-81) vs. Rays (74-47)

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Jorge López (3-13, 6.14 ERA) vs. Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (7-4, 3.73 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

ORIOLES LINEUP

[More from sports] Joint practices can be a measuring stick. The Ravens think they’re coming up big.

TBA

RAYS LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement