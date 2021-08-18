xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game against the Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 18, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (38-80) vs. Rays (73-47)

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (2-4, 5.25 ERA) vs. Rays’ TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

RAYS LINEUP

TBA

Pregame reading

