xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Tuesday’s game against the Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (38-79) vs. Rays (72-47)

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP John Means (5-4, 3.21 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.98 ERA)

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement