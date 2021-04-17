xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Saturday’s game at Rangers

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 17, 2021 10:00 AM

Orioles (6-8) at Rangers (6-7)

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Advertisement

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Advertisement
Advertisement

Starting pitchers: Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (1-0, 1.00 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-1, 10.50 ERA)

Pregame reading:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement