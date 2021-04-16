xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Friday’s game at Rangers

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 16, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (5-8) at Rangers (6-7)

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

First pitch: 8:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Rangers RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.09 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP Jorge López (0-2, 11.42 ERA)

Pregame reading:

