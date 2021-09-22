xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Phillies

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 22, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (48-103) vs. Phillies (77-74)

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (2-10, 6.93 ERA) vs. Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (14-9, 2.83 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

PHILLIES LINEUP

TBA

Pregame reading

