Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, pregame roster move and how to watch Tuesday's game vs. Padres

Orioles (22-56) vs. Padres (38-40)
Where: Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs. Padres LHP Logan Allen (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Pregame roster move: The Orioles claimed right-hander Tayler Scott off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Left-hander Sean Gilmartin was designated for assignment. Scott has a 9.39 ERA in five games (two starts) with Seattle this season. The 27-year-old was the first major league pitcher from South Africa.