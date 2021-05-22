xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Saturday’s game at Nationals

By
Baltimore Sun
May 22, 2021 10:00 AM

Nationals (18-23) vs. Orioles (17-27)

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

First pitch: 4:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Nationals LHP Jon Lester (0-2, 3.80 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.79 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBD

NATIONALS LINEUP

TBD

