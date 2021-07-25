xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Sunday’s game against the Nationals

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 25, 2021 8:00 AM

NATIONALS (45-52) vs. ORIOLES (33-64)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Nationals RHP Paolo Espino (2-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP John Means (4-3, 2.72 ERA)

NATIONALS LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

