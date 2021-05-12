xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game at Mets

By
Baltimore Sun
May 12, 2021 9:00 AM

Mets (17-13) vs. Orioles (16-20)

Where: Citi Field, New York

First pitch: 12:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (2-1, 2.38 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Pregame reading:

