Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Tuesday’s game at Mets

By
Baltimore Sun
May 11, 2021 12:00 PM

Mets (16-13) vs. Orioles (16-19)

Where: Citi Field, New York

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Mets RHP Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.12 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP John Means (4-0, 1.37 ERA)

Pregame reading:

