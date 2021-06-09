xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Mets

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 09, 2021 12:00 PM

Mets (29-24) vs. Orioles (22-38)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.62 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

METS LINEUP

