Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Mets

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 08, 2021 12:00 PM

Mets (29-23) vs. Orioles (21-38)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Mets LHP David Peterson (1-4, 5.89 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 4.96 ERA)

[More from sports] After a year of empty stands, the Orioles are welcoming crowds again. So far, fans aren’t flocking back.

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

METS LINEUP

TBA

