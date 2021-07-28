xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game against the Marlins

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 28, 2021 12:00 PM

MARLINS (44-57) vs. ORIOLES (34-65)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Marlins RHP Jordan Holloway (2-3, 3.21 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge López (2-12, 5.84 ERA)

MARLINS LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

