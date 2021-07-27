xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Tuesday’s game against the Marlins

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 27, 2021 10:00 AM

MARLINS (43-57) vs. ORIOLES (34-64)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (5-9, 3.23 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (2-0, 1.65 ERA)

MARLINS LINEUP

TBD

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBD

