Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game at Marlins

Orioles (8-9) vs. Marlins (7-9)
Where: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida
First pitch: 1:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, 4.24 ERA) vs. Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers (1-1, 2.40 ERA)
Pregame reading:
- Facing another injury, Orioles’ outfield depth remains basic example of what club should strive for | ANALYSIS
- Orioles’ bats support Matt Harvey in 7-5 win over Marlins
- Orioles’ Anthony Santander leaves Tuesday’s game vs. Marlins with left ankle sprain
- Breaking down how the Orioles’ vaunted corner bats have begun the season | ANALYSIS
- Orioles reset: Evaluating Baltimore’s rookies through the season’s first few weeks
- Orioles’ Trey Mancini enduring mixed start to comeback season: ‘He’s just trying so hard’