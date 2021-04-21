xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game at Marlins

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 21, 2021 7:00 AM

Orioles (8-9) vs. Marlins (7-9)

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, 4.24 ERA) vs. Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers (1-1, 2.40 ERA)

Pregame reading:

