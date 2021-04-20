xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Tuesday’s game at Marlins

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 20, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (7-9) vs. Marlins (7-8)

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

First pitch: 6:40 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (0-1, 5.02 ERA) vs. Marlins RHP Nick Neidert (0-0, 4.00 ERA)

