Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game at Mariners

Mariners (17-14) vs. Orioles (14-16)
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
First pitch: 3:40 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Mariners LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.40 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP John Means (3-0, 1.70 ERA)
