Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Monday’s game at Mariners

By
Baltimore Sun
May 03, 2021 12:00 PM

Mariners (16-13) vs. Orioles (13-15)

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

First pitch: 10:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Mariners’ TBA (bullpen day) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-2, 8.40 ERA)

Pregame reading:

