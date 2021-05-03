Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Monday’s game at Mariners

Mariners (16-13) vs. Orioles (13-15)
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
First pitch: 10:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Mariners’ TBA (bullpen day) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-2, 8.40 ERA)
