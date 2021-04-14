Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Mariners

Mariners (6-5) at Orioles (5-6)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Mariners RHP Justin Dunn (0-0, 5.79 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (0-1, 5.59 ERA)
Pregame reading:
- Ryan Mountcastle has had a rough start in left field. For the Orioles, his defense is still ‘a work in progress.’
- Orioles beat Mariners, 7-6, on walk-off single by Ramón Urías for first home win of season
- Orioles rally late to force ‘extra’ innings, fall short in 4-3 loss to Mariners in opener of doubleheader
- Five stats that stand out about the Orioles’ uneven start at the plate | ANALYSIS
- Orioles reset: Two years after his free-fall from majors, Cedric Mullins’ ‘incredible’ progress on display
- Bruce Zimmermann’s memorable ‘second debut’ shows he’s no hometown novelty act, but a future Orioles rotation piece