Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Mariners

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 14, 2021 12:00 PM

Mariners (6-5) at Orioles (5-6)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Mariners RHP Justin Dunn (0-0, 5.79 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (0-1, 5.59 ERA)

Pregame reading:

