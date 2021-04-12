xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Monday’s game vs. Mariners

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 12, 2021 12:00 PM

Mariners (5-4) at Orioles (4-5)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Mariners LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Pregame reading:

