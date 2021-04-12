Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Monday’s game vs. Mariners

Mariners (5-4) at Orioles (4-5)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Mariners LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
Pregame reading:
- Orioles reset: Two years after his free-fall from majors, Cedric Mullins’ ‘incredible’ progress on display
- Orioles allow six homers, including three from J.D. Martinez, in 14-9 loss as Red Sox complete sweep
- Bruce Zimmermann’s memorable ‘second debut’ shows he’s no hometown novelty act, but a future Orioles rotation piece
- In Orioles’ first week of season, strikeout issues are unprecedented
- Orioles part ways with public address announcer Ryan Wagner
- Trey Mancini crushes first home run in return from colon cancer but Orioles fall to Red Sox, 6-4, in extras
- The Orioles’ home opener was reminiscent of the 2019 season. That’s worrisome for the pitching staff. | ANALYSIS