Orioles on deck: Lineups, roster moves, pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday’s game vs. Indians

Indians (31-25) vs. Orioles (20-38)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 1:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Indians RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge Lopez (1-6, 5.29 ERA)
Pregame roster moves: The Orioles placed LHP John Means (left shoulder strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Triple-A Norfolk.
Pregame reading:
- Orioles ace John Means exits with left-shoulder fatigue in first inning of 10-4 loss to Indians
- Ryan Mountcastle’s late home run gives Orioles 3-1 win over Cleveland
- The Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart are turning their seasons around. Can it stick?
- Orioles beat Twins, 6-3, to secure series victory and back-to-back wins for the first time in a month
- The Orioles ended their 14-game losing streak. Now comes the rest of the season
- Orioles jump out to early lead, hang on to beat Twins, 7-4, ending 14-game losing streak
- Where does the Orioles’ 14-game losing streak rank in MLB’s modern era?
- Orioles minor league report: Another big week for Adley Rutschman as top prospects shine in Bowie | ANALYSIS
- Orioles reset: Once a strength, Pedro Severino-Chance Sisco catching duo has ‘a long way to go’ | ANALYSIS
- The Orioles’ rebuild was always going to be a tough sell. Little beyond winning will convince the doubters. | ANALYSIS
- Orioles minor league report: High marks for recent high draft picks as top prospects continue to impress | ANALYSIS
- Trey Mancini’s breakout game comes at fitting time for Orioles as Chris Davis’ season officially ends | ANALYSIS
- For Orioles, caution with John Means now means having him at ‘the top of a playoff rotation’ in the near future
- Why Orioles farmhand Pat Dorrian, one of the minors’ hottest hitters, left pro ball to pursue his big league dream
- Two months from MLB draft, what type of talent might be available to the Orioles with the fifth overall pick?
- Anatomy of a pitching coach: How Darren Holmes’ ‘unique’ background helped the Orioles’ bullpen become baseball’s most improved
ORIOLES LINEUP
Cedric Mullins (L) CF
Trey Mancini (R) 1B
Anthony Santander (S) DH
Freddy Galvis (S) SS
Ryan Mountcastle (R) LF
DJ Stewart (L) RF
Maikel Franco (R) 3B
Ramon Urias (R) 2B
Austin Wynns (R) C
INDIANS LINEUP
Cesar Hernandez (S) 2B
Amed Rosario (R) SS
Jose Ramirez (S) DH
Eddie Rosario (L) LF
Harold Ramirez (R) CF
Josh Naylor (L) RF
Yu Chang (R) 3B
Bobby Bradley (L) 1B
Latest Baltimore Orioles
Rene Rivera (R) C