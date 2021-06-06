xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Lineups, roster moves, pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday’s game vs. Indians

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 06, 2021 11:27 AM

Indians (31-25) vs. Orioles (20-38)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Indians RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge Lopez (1-6, 5.29 ERA)

Pregame roster moves: The Orioles placed LHP John Means (left shoulder strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Triple-A Norfolk.

ORIOLES LINEUP

Cedric Mullins (L) CF

Trey Mancini (R) 1B

Anthony Santander (S) DH

Freddy Galvis (S) SS

Ryan Mountcastle (R) LF

DJ Stewart (L) RF

Maikel Franco (R) 3B

Ramon Urias (R) 2B

Austin Wynns (R) C

INDIANS LINEUP

Cesar Hernandez (S) 2B

Amed Rosario (R) SS

Jose Ramirez (S) DH

Eddie Rosario (L) LF

Harold Ramirez (R) CF

Josh Naylor (L) RF

Yu Chang (R) 3B

Bobby Bradley (L) 1B

Rene Rivera (R) C

