Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Saturday’s game vs. Indians

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 05, 2021 10:00 AM

Indians (30-25) vs. Orioles (20-37)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 4:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Indians RHP Aaron Civale (7-2, 3.28 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP John Means (4-1, 2.05 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

Cedric Mullins (L) CF

Trey Mancini (R) 1B

Anthony Santander (S) RF

Freddy Galvis (S) SS

Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH

DJ Stewart (L) LF

Maikel Franco (R) 3B

Stevie Wilkerson (S) 2B

Pedro Severino (R) C

INDIANS LINEUP

Cesar Hernandez (S) 2B

Amed Rosario (R) SS

Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

Harold Ramirez (R) RF

Eddie Rosario (L) LF

Owen Miller (R) DH

Josh Naylor (L) 1B

Austin Hedges (R) C

Bradley Zimmer (L) CF

