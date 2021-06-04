Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Friday’s game vs. Indians

Indians (30-24) vs. Orioles (19-37)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Indians RHP Jean Carlos Mejia (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (0-0, 4.80 ERA)
Pregame reading:
- The Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart are turning their seasons around. Can it stick?
- Orioles beat Twins, 6-3, to secure series victory and back-to-back wins for the first time in a month
- The Orioles ended their 14-game losing streak. Now comes the rest of the season
- Orioles jump out to early lead, hang on to beat Twins, 7-4, ending 14-game losing streak
- Where does the Orioles’ 14-game losing streak rank in MLB’s modern era?
- Orioles minor league report: Another big week for Adley Rutschman as top prospects shine in Bowie | ANALYSIS
- Orioles reset: Once a strength, Pedro Severino-Chance Sisco catching duo has ‘a long way to go’ | ANALYSIS
- The Orioles’ rebuild was always going to be a tough sell. Little beyond winning will convince the doubters. | ANALYSIS
- Orioles minor league report: High marks for recent high draft picks as top prospects continue to impress | ANALYSIS
- Trey Mancini’s breakout game comes at fitting time for Orioles as Chris Davis’ season officially ends | ANALYSIS
- For Orioles, caution with John Means now means having him at ‘the top of a playoff rotation’ in the near future
- Why Orioles farmhand Pat Dorrian, one of the minors’ hottest hitters, left pro ball to pursue his big league dream
- Two months from MLB draft, what type of talent might be available to the Orioles with the fifth overall pick?
- Anatomy of a pitching coach: How Darren Holmes’ ‘unique’ background helped the Orioles’ bullpen become baseball’s most improved
ORIOLES LINEUP
TBD
INDIANS LINEUP
Latest Baltimore Orioles
TBD