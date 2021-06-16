xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game against the Indians

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 16, 2021 12:00 PM

ORIOLES (22-44) VS. INDIANS (36-28)

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (0-1, 4.13 ERA) vs. Indians RHP Aaron Civale (9-2, 3.17)

The Indians' Amed Rosario, left, scores as Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is late on the tag in the fourth inning Tuesday in Cleveland.
The Indians' Amed Rosario, left, scores as Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is late on the tag in the fourth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (Tony Dejak / AP)

