Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchup, roster moves and how to watch Friday's game vs. Red Sox

Orioles (21-47) vs. Red Sox (36-34)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Luis Ortiz (NR) vs. Red Sox RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.00 ERA)

Roster moves: The Orioles called up right-hander Luis Ortiz from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday to start the series opener against the Red Sox. To make room on the 25-man roster, right-hander Evan Phillips was optioned to Norfolk. Later in the day, the Orioles placed right-hander Josh Lucas on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and recalled left-hander Josh Rogers from Norfolk.

Orioles lineup

3B Hanser Alberto

RF Trey Mancini

DH Renato Núñez

C Pedro Severino

LF Anthony Santander

2B Jonathan Villar

1B Chris Davis

CF Keon Broxton

SS Richie Martin

Red Sox lineup

1B Michael Chavis

LF Andrew Benintendi

RF J.D. Martinez

3B Rafael Devers

SS Xander Bogearts

2B Brock Holt

C Christian Vázquez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

DH Eduardo Núñez