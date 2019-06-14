Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchup, roster moves and how to watch Friday's game vs. Red Sox

Orioles (21-47) vs. Red Sox (36-34)
Where: Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Luis Ortiz (NR) vs. Red Sox RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.00 ERA)
Roster moves: The Orioles called up right-hander Luis Ortiz from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday to start the series opener against the Red Sox. To make room on the 25-man roster, right-hander Evan Phillips was optioned to Norfolk. Later in the day, the Orioles placed right-hander Josh Lucas on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and recalled left-hander Josh Rogers from Norfolk.
Orioles lineup
3B Hanser Alberto
RF Trey Mancini
DH Renato Núñez
C Pedro Severino
2B Jonathan Villar
1B Chris Davis
CF Keon Broxton
SS Richie Martin
Red Sox lineup
1B Michael Chavis
LF Andrew Benintendi
3B Rafael Devers
SS Xander Bogearts
2B Brock Holt
C Christian Vázquez
DH Eduardo Núñez