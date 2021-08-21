xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Saturday’s game against the Braves

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 21, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (38-83) vs. Braves (66-56)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (6-12, 6.25 ERA) vs. Braves LHP Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.50 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

[More from sports] Mike Elias gave the clearest indication yet of when the Orioles’ ‘traumatic’ rebuild could turn. It can’t come soon enough. | ANALYSIS

TBA

BRAVES LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

