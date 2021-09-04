xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Saturday’s game vs. Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 04, 2021 8:00 AM

Orioles (41-92) vs. Yankees (78-56)

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.09 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.52 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

ORIOLES LINEUP

[More from sports] The Ravens are stockpiling 2022 draft picks. A ‘deeper talent pool’ awaits.

TBA

YANKEES LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement