xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Friday’s game vs. Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 03, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (41-91) vs. Yankees (77-56)

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP John Means (5-6, 3.46 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.77 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

ORIOLES LINEUP

[More from sports] Baltimore Sun high school football preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into the 2021 season

TBA

YANKEES LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement