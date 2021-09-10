xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Friday’s game vs. Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 10, 2021 12:30 PM

Orioles (45-94) vs. Blue Jays (77-62)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.16 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Robbie Ray (11-5, 2.60 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBD

ROYALS LINEUP

TBD

Pregame reading

