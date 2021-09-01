xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 01, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (41-90) vs. Blue Jays (69-62)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:07 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.18 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 3.81 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

ORIOLES LINEUP

[More from sports] Ravens’ roster cuts include a few surprises, but their moves are far from over

TBA

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement