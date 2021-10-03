Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, what’s at stake and how to watch Sunday’s season finale vs. Blue Jays

>> Baltimore’s loss also leaves open the possibility the Orioles finish with the league’s worst record, which under the current CBA — which expires this offseason — would give them the first overall pick in next year’s draft. They can tie the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-110) for that title if they lose Sunday and Arizona wins against the Colorado Rockies. Despite their matching records, Baltimore would pick first if draft order rules hold in the new CBA because it had a worse record in 2019; both teams went 25-35 in the shortened 2020 season.