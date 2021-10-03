xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, what’s at stake and how to watch Sunday’s season finale vs. Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 03, 2021 8:00 AM

Orioles (52-109) vs. Blue Jays (90-71)

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto

First pitch: 3:07 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.66 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (13-10, 4.39 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

ORIOLES LINEUP

[More from sports] Former Poly basketball player Ian Wallace, a three-time state champion, dies at 19

TBA

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

TBA

Advertisement

AMERICAN LEAGUE WILD-CARD STANDINGS

Top two advance to one-game playoff

  • Boston Red Sox: 91-70 (current 1st wild card)
  • New York Yankees: 91-70 (current 2nd wild card)
  • Toronto Blue Jays: 90-71 (one game back of 2nd wild card)
  • Seattle Mariners: 90-71 (one game back of 2nd wild card)

WHAT’S AT STAKE

>> The Orioles can eliminate Toronto with a win in Sunday’s season finale, regardless of the league’s other results. If the Blue Jays win Sunday, they would require at least one of the two teams in front of them losing to force a tiebreaking Game 163, with potential scenarios for a three-way tie that could prompt one team to play a 164th game.

Latest Baltimore Orioles

>> Baltimore’s loss also leaves open the possibility the Orioles finish with the league’s worst record, which under the current CBA — which expires this offseason — would give them the first overall pick in next year’s draft. They can tie the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-110) for that title if they lose Sunday and Arizona wins against the Colorado Rockies. Despite their matching records, Baltimore would pick first if draft order rules hold in the new CBA because it had a worse record in 2019; both teams went 25-35 in the shortened 2020 season.

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement