Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, AL wild-card standings and how to watch Friday’s game vs. Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 01, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (52-107) vs. Blue Jays (88-71)

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto

First pitch: 7:07 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles’ TBA (bullpen game) vs. Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (13-7, 3.88 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

TBA

AMERICAN LEAGUE WILD-CARD STANDINGS

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Top two advance to one-game playoff

  • New York Yankees (91-68, +2.0)
  • Boston Red Sox (89-70, -- )
  • Seattle Mariners (89-70, -- )
  • Toronto Blue Jays (88-71, 1.0)

