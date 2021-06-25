xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Friday’s game against the Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 25, 2021 12:00 PM

ORIOLES (23-52) VS. BLUE JAYS (38-35)

Where: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York

Advertisement

First pitch: 7:07 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Advertisement
Advertisement

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.80 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah (1-0, 4.18 ERA)

[More from sports] As the first woman to serve as Orioles public address announcer, Adrienne Roberson is living the dream: ‘I’m doing what I always wanted to do’

Note: Manoah received a five-game suspension and undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco during Saturday’s game. Manoah is appealing the suspension, giving him the opportunity to make his scheduled start as the league makes a decision.

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

Advertisement

TBA

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement