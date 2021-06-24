xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 24, 2021 12:00 PM

ORIOLES (23-51) VS. BLUE JAYS (37-35)

Where: Sahlen Field, Buffalo, New York

Advertisement

First pitch: 7:07 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Advertisement
Advertisement

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-6, 6.20 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Anthony Kay (0-2, 6.43 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

Advertisement

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement