Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game against the Astros

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 23, 2021 12:00 PM

ORIOLES (23-50) VS. ASTROS (45-28)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Thomas Eshelman (0-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (5-3, 3.65 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

ASTROS LINEUP

TBA

