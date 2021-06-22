Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Tuesday’s game against the Astros

ORIOLES (23-49) VS. ASTROS (44-28)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN 2/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Jorge Lopez (2-8, 5.95 ERA) vs. Astros RHP Zack Greinke (7-2, 3.74 ERA)
ORIOLES LINEUP
ASTROS LINEUP
