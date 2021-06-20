xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 20, 2021 8:00 AM

ORIOLES (23-47) VS. BLUE JAYS (34-35)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.43 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

TBA

