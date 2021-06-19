xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 19, 2021 10:00 AM

ORIOLES (23-46) VS. BLUE JAYS (33-34)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 4:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-6, 6.65 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah (1-0, 2.66 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

TBA

